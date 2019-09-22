Crawford Investment Counsel Position in Cass Information Sys (CASS) Has Upped by $351,744; Grimes & Company Upped Its Position in Cvs (CVS) by $504,522 as Stock Price Declined

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corporation (CVS) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 9,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 130,303 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.10M, up from 120,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 10.72M shares traded or 35.18% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cass Information Sys Inc (CASS) by 8.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 7,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The institutional investor held 91,710 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, up from 84,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cass Information Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $817.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 52,635 shares traded or 66.73% up from the average. CaS Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) has declined 8.87% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CASS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Cass Information Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CASS); 29/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 ENH rating to Central Cass PSD 17, ND’s Certificates of lndebtedness; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Cass Information; 14/05/2018 – CASS SEES CHINA PROPERTY PRICES TO FALL IN 2018: CHINA NEWS; 16/04/2018 – Cass Information Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems Raises Dividend to 26c Vs. 24c; 26/05/2018 – Inquisitr: WWE Rumors: Sad Update On Big Cass’ Injury Ahead Of `Money In The Bank,’ Per `PWInsider’; 02/04/2018 – CHINA CASS EXPECTS 1Q GDP GROWTH AT 6.8%: SEC. NEWS; 26/04/2018 – CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $38.98 MLN VS $32.3 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Enh Rating To Central Cass Psd 17, Nd’s Certificates Of Indebtedness

More notable recent CaS Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cass Information Systems Announces Launch of Enterprise Cloud Management Services – Business Wire” on October 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sea Container Counts Confirm Slowing U.S. and Global Economies – Nasdaq” published on March 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Unusual already, Cass Commercial adds yet another banking niche – St. Louis Business Journal” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about CaS Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Church borrowers, McDonaldâ€™s franchises boost Cass Commercial Bank – St. Louis Business Journal” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Economic Release Summary – Did The New Panama Canal Locks Affect USA Transport Analysis? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Esco Technologies Inc (NYSE:ESE) by 7,110 shares to 196,469 shares, valued at $16.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 21,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold CASS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 3.92% more from 7.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Interest Grp Inc holds 8,955 shares. Aqr Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in CaS Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). D E Shaw & Company holds 0% of its portfolio in CaS Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) for 6,816 shares. Us Bancorp De has 0% invested in CaS Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 154,573 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 6,615 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 20,466 shares. Ghp Advsrs Inc has invested 0.51% in CaS Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). Great West Life Assurance Can has 806 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0% or 9,539 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 23,352 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc owns 73,489 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 4,067 shares. Blair William Company Il invested in 4,513 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 322,128 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6.96M are held by Goldman Sachs. Barnett owns 2.38% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 77,384 shares. Wade G W And Inc has 0.71% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 142,829 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.04% stake. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 18,837 shares. Argent Tru holds 64,472 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Reilly Advsr Ltd holds 0.07% or 10,099 shares. Moreover, Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.94% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). M&T Commercial Bank accumulated 1.09 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Com holds 31,687 shares or 3.39% of its portfolio. Stanley invested 0.29% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 1.16M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Amer Fincl Gp accumulated 0.8% or 180,000 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 14,739 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth has 0.27% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CVS, Mastercard And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 3 – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Does CVS Health Have Aspirations To Be a Tech Company? – Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, IFF and CVS – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Managed Futures Str (WDTI) by 9,927 shares to 157,881 shares, valued at $5.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 374,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 593,337 shares, and cut its stake in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG).