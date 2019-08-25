Crawford Investment Counsel Position In Cameco (CCJ) Was Lifted; As Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA) Market Valuation Declined, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $902,486

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 70.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 76,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 185,831 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 109,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 2.64M shares traded or 8.38% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (MSA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 8,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 27,232 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 35,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 156,933 shares traded or 9.61% up from the average. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ MSA Safety Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSA); 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q EPS 83c; 07/05/2018 – MSA Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9 Percent; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Dispensaries; 13/03/2018 QSFP-DD MSA to release QSFP-DD Thermal White Paper During OFC 2018; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 02/05/2018 – FTC: Global Concepts Ltd. Deceptively Advertised MSA 30X Amplifier Device to Consumers Nationwide; 15/05/2018 – MSA Board Elects Nishan J. Vartanian CEO of MSA Safety; William M. Lambert Elected Non-Executive Chairman; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Cannabis Dispenseries; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Report: US Cig & Tobacco Volume Declines’ Impact On MSA

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 1.72% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $45.69M for 21.05 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21,297 shares to 144,747 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,394 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Services owns 0% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) for 79 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 23,853 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Sit Investment Assocs has invested 0.06% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.05% or 9,400 shares. Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc owns 170,725 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 2,864 were accumulated by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Llc. Dupont Cap Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 12,043 shares. 16,151 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Ptnrs. Georgia-based Crawford Counsel has invested 0.07% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc reported 2,900 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 2,250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 63,100 shares.

