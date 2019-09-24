Crawford Investment Counsel Lowered Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $2.08 Million as Stock Value Rose; Coca (KO) Holder Adams Express Company Upped Its Stake by $18.57 Million

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 11,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 444,986 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.69M, down from 456,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $165.6. About 1.31M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 08/03/2018 – Honeywell Leaders To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI)

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 229.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 371,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 533,200 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.15 million, up from 161,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 4.92M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,414 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Management has invested 0.41% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Comml Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.85% or 65,566 shares. Moreover, Gabelli & Inv Advisers has 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,200 shares. Lafayette holds 0.13% or 2,172 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.85% or 100,596 shares. 17,219 are owned by Hrt Lc. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc invested in 0.79% or 851,045 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc reported 22,143 shares. Moreover, Foothills Asset Mgmt Limited has 1.94% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 28,726 shares. Brick And Kyle Assocs holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 5,287 shares. Kansas-based First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.53% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cim Inv Mangement reported 3,632 shares stake. Fayez Sarofim And Commerce reported 13,425 shares. Kistler holds 1,572 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.60 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 17,949 shares to 249,921 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 15,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 32,600 shares to 408,700 shares, valued at $34.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 73,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,400 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Field Main Natl Bank invested in 51,614 shares or 2.41% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 3,700 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Trust Ltd Partnership reported 0.17% stake. Spirit Of America has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Meritage Portfolio Management owns 0.46% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 89,234 shares. Windsor Mgmt Lc invested in 22,323 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Davy Asset Management Ltd, Ireland-based fund reported 17,501 shares. Finemark Bancorporation And reported 222,886 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 43,900 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking owns 3.91M shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 1.69% or 125,000 shares. 3.40 million were accumulated by Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Inc. Factory Mutual Ins invested in 1.42 million shares or 0.86% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability owns 11,167 shares. Security Retail Bank Of So Dak accumulated 1.73% or 28,758 shares.