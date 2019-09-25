Crawford Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by $879,614; Amg Funds Has Cut Position in Lkq (LKQ) by $305,448

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 21,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.98 million, down from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 3.38 million shares traded or 5.05% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL IMBRUVICA NET REVENUE $762 MLN, UP 38.5 PCT; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 21/05/2018 – INOVIO OPENS PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR VGX-3100 TO TREAT HPV; 27/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Change Includes Treatment of Patients With NSCLC With EGFR Mutations; 09/04/2018 – Ionis and AstraZeneca Advance New Drug for NASH; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – NO SIGNIFICANT ADVANTAGE FOR GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN IN KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Drug Fails Phase 3 Trial for Treatment of COPD; 27/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Recommends Change to Tagrisso Marketing Authorisation

Amg Funds Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc sold 11,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 25,729 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $685,000, down from 37,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.6. About 1.10 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mendel Money Mngmt has 2.05% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 80,609 shares. Mai Cap Management holds 10,329 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). New Jersey Better Educational Savings stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Ci Invs stated it has 0.16% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Credit Suisse Ag reported 363,931 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora holds 0.78% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) or 82,403 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Co invested in 819,942 shares. Td Asset Inc invested in 0% or 105,493 shares. Southpoint Capital Advsrs LP accumulated 5.00M shares or 5.02% of the stock. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 18,600 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd holds 0% or 10,625 shares in its portfolio. 990,932 are owned by Owl Creek Asset Mgmt Lp. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 4,600 shares.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.79 million for 13.62 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 10,317 shares to 325,630 shares, valued at $42.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 61,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

