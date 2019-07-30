Crawford Investment Counsel Lifted Watsco (WSO) Stake By $770,198; Encore Wire Has 1.86 Sentiment

Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 95 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 51 cut down and sold their equity positions in Encore Wire Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 18.33 million shares, down from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Encore Wire Corp in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 44 Increased: 54 New Position: 41.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased Watsco Inc (WSO) stake by 5.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc acquired 5,386 shares as Watsco Inc (WSO)’s stock rose 2.27%. The Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 100,590 shares with $14.41 million value, up from 95,204 last quarter. Watsco Inc now has $6.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $163.45. About 26,632 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Leoni scouts market for bidders for wire and cables division – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Gained 30% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/30/2019 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CXI Expands Straight-Through-Processing of International Payments Solutions For Financial Institutions – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MENA fund managers to boost UAE investments, bearish on Saudi – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55. About 12,877 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE) has risen 14.57% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 01/05/2018 – Encore Dermatology Inc. Announces the Launch of IMPOYZTM (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025%, a Newly Formulated High-Potency; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award; 04/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Encore Wire, Wildhorse Resource Development, CTS, Del Taco Restaurants, Basic Energy Se; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS

Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation for 73,651 shares. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owns 202,195 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 1% invested in the company for 308,365 shares. The Oregon-based Hood River Capital Management Llc has invested 0.96% in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 215,894 shares.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The companyÂ’s products include NM-B cable, a non-metallic sheathed cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; UF-B cable, an underground feeder cable for conduct power underground to outside lighting and other applications remote from buildings; and SE Style cable, a service entrance cable. It has a 14.33 P/E ratio. It also offers THHN/THWN-2 and XHHW-2 cables for use as branch circuit, feeder, and service entrance conductors in commercial and industrial buildings and structures; USE-2 cables for use in aboveground or underground applications in listed raceways for branch circuit, feeder, and service entrance conductors; and tray cables for use as branch circuit or feeders for power, lighting, control, and signal circuits for direct installations in raceways and outdoor locations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 19,106 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Quantitative Inv Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 3,000 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 84,430 shares. Denali Advisors invested in 2,600 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 7,086 were reported by Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 4,133 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Riverbridge Prtn Llc stated it has 0.36% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Stephens Ar invested in 5,436 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 0.1% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 24,991 shares. Federated Pa invested in 8,883 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 18,990 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Bokf Na holds 0.03% or 8,483 shares in its portfolio. Vision Mgmt Incorporated owns 2,688 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 5,275 shares.