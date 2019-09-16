Crawford Investment Counsel Lifted Valmont Inds (VMI) Holding By $541,800; Cardtronics Plc (CATM) Shorts Increased By 16.62%

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) stake by 14.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc acquired 4,300 shares as Valmont Inds Inc (VMI)’s stock rose 3.86%. The Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 33,231 shares with $4.21M value, up from 28,931 last quarter. Valmont Inds Inc now has $3.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $145.31. About 68,169 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd. for AUD80M in Net Proceeds; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%

Cardtronics Plc (NASDAQ:CATM) had an increase of 16.62% in short interest. CATM’s SI was 8.35 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 16.62% from 7.16M shares previously. With 388,000 avg volume, 22 days are for Cardtronics Plc (NASDAQ:CATM)’s short sellers to cover CATM’s short positions. The SI to Cardtronics Plc’s float is 18.4%. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 162,215 shares traded. Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has risen 15.02% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CATM News: 17/05/2018 – Speedway Convenience Stores, Fifth Third Bank and Cardtronics Partner to Place Fifth Third Brand on Over 800 ATMs; 03/05/2018 – CARDTRONICS PLC CATM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.26 BLN TO $1.3 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Cardtronics 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – CARDTRONICS PLC CATM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.48, REV VIEW $1.27 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings On Cardtronics PLC; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Cardtronics Extends ABM and Payments Agreement with Meridian; 15/05/2018 – Hudson Executive Buys More Cardtronics: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Cardtronics 1Q Rev $336.2M; 03/05/2018 – CARDTRONICS PLC CATM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.45 TO $1.65; 03/05/2018 – CARDTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 27C

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The firm offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It has a 81.16 P/E ratio. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) stake by 26,395 shares to 408,126 valued at $15.82M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 10,160 shares and now owns 124,342 shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was reduced too.