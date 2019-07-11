Crawford Investment Counsel Lifted Its Brooks Automation (BRKS) Holding; Shorts at NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD. HKD ORDINA (NTXVF) Lowered By 25.98%

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) stake by 179.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc acquired 279,147 shares as Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)’s stock rose 21.49%. The Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 434,521 shares with $12.75M value, up from 155,374 last quarter. Brooks Automation Inc now has $2.83B valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $38.35. About 76,729 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 30.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 14/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference May 24; 24/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of A Canadian Biorepository; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q EPS 28c-EPS 34c; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF A CANADIAN BIOREPOSITORY; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q REV. $207M, EST. $199.5M; 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brooks Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKS); 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Rev $215M-$225M; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS

NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD. HKD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) had a decrease of 25.98% in short interest. NTXVF’s SI was 1.77 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 25.98% from 2.38 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 17650 days are for NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD. HKD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:NTXVF)’s short sellers to cover NTXVF’s short positions. It closed at $1.18 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $998,714 activity. $243,750 worth of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) was sold by Montone William T.. $331,732 worth of stock was sold by Tenney Maurice H. on Friday, February 15.

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, makes, and supplies steering and driveline systems and components for automobile manufacturers and other automotive-related companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.09 billion. It provides electric power steering products, including column, pinion, and rack assist electric power steering products, as well as EPS intermediate shafts and rack assist EPS; and hydraulic power steering products, such as variable-effort power steering, rack and pinion steering gears, recirculating ball steering gears, power steering pumps, CB pumps with direct intake, power steering and high flow reservoirs, power steering hose sets, and droop flow options for power steering pumps. It has a 7.87 P/E ratio. The firm also offers torque overlay solutions that analyze input from various vehicle systems to determine the appropriate response to various conditions.

