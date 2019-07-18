Crawford Investment Counsel Lifted Carters (CRI) Stake by $1.18 Million; Earnest Partners Has Lifted Its Holding in Wesbanco (WSBC) by $511,329 as Stock Value Declined

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Carters Inc (CRI) by 61.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 11,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,910 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, up from 19,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Carters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $91.84. About 519,047 shares traded. Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has declined 14.23% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CRI News: 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Inc. 1Q Profit Falls 8% on Toys ‘R’ Us Charge; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 27/04/2018 – Carter’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – CPSC: CARTER’S RECALLS CHILDREN’S CARDIGAN SETS ON CHOKE HAZARD; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Warrior leaves on stretcher after Vince Carter’s flagrant foul; 26/04/2018 – Carter’s Sees FY Sales Up 3%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Carter’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRI); 26/04/2018 – CARTER’S INC CRI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $3.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Wesbanco Inc (WSBC) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 13,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.89M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Wesbanco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 68,905 shares traded. WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has declined 15.28% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBC News: 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ONE-TIME MERGER CHARGES, DEAL IS ANTICIPATED TO BE ABOUT 5% ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2020; 17/04/2018 – WesBanco Announces First Quarter 2018 Net Income; 25/05/2018 – Columbus C.E.O. Magazine Again Names WesBanco A Winner Of The Columbus Metro Area 2018 Top Workplaces Award; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – DEAL UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH CO AND FARMERS CAPITAL BANK CORP; 08/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into Farmers Capital Bank Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to WesBanco, Inc. — FFKT; 19/04/2018 – WesBanco Will Add One Farmers Director to Its Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – WesBanco 1Q EPS 76c; 17/04/2018 – WESBANCO 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 70C; 02/05/2018 – WesBanco CEO and CFO to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 23/04/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Farmers Capital Bank Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to WesBanco, Inc

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 11,400 shares to 206,079 shares, valued at $10.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 934,946 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold CRI shares while 94 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 44.27 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shanda Asset Limited reported 10,000 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advsr has 0.01% invested in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). Victory Cap accumulated 2.56 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.03% or 135,578 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 5,269 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,500 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc owns 3,889 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Lc accumulated 7,837 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). United Services Automobile Association invested in 0% or 7,121 shares. Stifel Corporation accumulated 11,253 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 281,912 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Weiss Multi invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI). First Interstate Bankshares has 100 shares. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.05% in Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold WSBC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 0.50% more from 30.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Ser Ltd Llc reported 22,716 shares stake. Moreover, Lpl Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Vanguard Inc holds 0.01% or 4.92 million shares. 10,363 are owned by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Budros Ruhlin And Roe holds 0.46% of its portfolio in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) for 10,644 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 78,490 shares. Connable Office reported 6,201 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested in 10,237 shares. Amg Funds Lc holds 28,934 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited invested in 0.3% or 11,400 shares. Moody Bank Division invested in 137 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 5,683 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset LP has invested 0% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC). Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).