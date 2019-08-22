Crawford Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Omnicom Group (OMC); Hwg Holdings LP Cut Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Holding by $769,055

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 17,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 52,242 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, down from 70,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.75. About 5.00M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 19/04/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS BP AND RELIANCE SANCTION SECOND PHASE OF INTEGRATED KG D6 DEVELOPMENT’; 05/03/2018 Technologent And BP Logix Announce Strategic Partnership; 26/04/2018 – BP Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – GALFAR GETS BP CONTRACT VALUED $95M; 21/05/2018 – BP SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DUDLEY’S RE-ELECTION TO BOARD BY 99.66%; 15/03/2018 – BP Is Said to Offer Egyptian Oil Assets for Sale as Focus Shifts; 26/03/2018 – BP SEES STARTING UP 6 MAJOR PROJECTS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – BP CEO DUDLEY SAYS HAS ‘VERY STRONG’ PARTNERSHIP WITH RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT, STAYS OUT OF POLITICS; 08/03/2018 – BP Logix Named to KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 20/03/2018 – BP: Susan Dio Replaces John Minge

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 27,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.50M, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $77.29. About 1.02M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Net $264.1M; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data; 22/05/2018 – UpSnap Engages MarketStar as Sales Channel for Proprietary IDM Solution; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Natixis holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 311,178 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited invested in 29,997 shares. Highlander Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 100 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Albert D Mason holds 35,924 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Co has 112,992 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 109,779 shares. 113 are held by Whittier Comm Of Nevada Inc. Paloma Prns Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Japan-based Daiwa Securities Gru has invested 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Bessemer reported 0.01% stake. First Eagle Investment Management Limited Company owns 8.50M shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Ins Co has invested 0.09% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Asset One Co owns 122,764 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 30,840 shares to 65,670 shares, valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 58,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 756,645 shares, and cut its stake in Atrion Corp (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (NYSE:BA) by 6,260 shares to 6,276 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inccom New (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

