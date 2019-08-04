Crawford Investment Counsel Increases Position in Brooks Automation (BRKS); Tenneco (TEN) Stock Price Declined While Private Management Group Boosted Its Holding

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 179.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 279,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 434,521 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.75 million, up from 155,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 13.47% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.69. About 1.35 million shares traded or 166.88% up from the average. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS; 26/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces 2018 Analyst and Investor Day; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 28C TO 34C, EST. 38C; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M; 19/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION WILL BECOME ACCRETIVE TO BROOKS’ NON-GAAP EARNINGS WITHIN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 50,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 653,983 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, up from 603,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $657.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 2.05M shares traded or 39.47% up from the average. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – WITH DEAL, POWERTRAIN TECHNOLOGY COMPANY WILL INCLUDE TENNECO CLEAN AIR AND FEDERAL-MOGUL POWERTRAIN; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – INTENTION TO SEPARATE COMBINED BUSINESSES THROUGH A TAX-FREE SPIN-OFF TO SHAREHOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco 1Q Rev $2.57B; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL-MOGUL FROM ICAHN; 18/05/2018 – Tenneco’s Ken Trammell to Continue in a Broader Leadership Role Through Closing of Federal-Mogul Transactio; 10/04/2018 – S&P PLACED TENNECO INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 10/04/2018 – Icahn selling auto parts maker Federal Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Announcement That TEN Will Acquire Federal-Mogul Holdings; 11/04/2018 – FEDERAL MOGUL IZMIT FMIZP.IS – TENNECO INC SING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL MOGUL SIRKETLER GROUP; 18/05/2018 – Tenneco Names Jason Hollar Chief Financial Officer

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 220,211 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $13.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 67,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,388 shares, and cut its stake in Tegna Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TEN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Teton Advsrs has invested 0.08% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Vanguard Gp Inc Inc owns 5.07M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Water Island Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 22,077 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 2.14 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 1,185 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1,110 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. 3.16M are held by Wellington Mgmt Llp. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 77,895 shares. Apollo Management Hldg LP reported 0.03% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 605,322 shares. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 194,232 shares. Pnc Gru invested in 4,092 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BRKS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Capital holds 1.07% or 359,040 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Liability Delaware holds 1,789 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 2.37 million shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 10.16M shares. 54,866 were accumulated by Thrivent For Lutherans. 109,465 are owned by Arizona State Retirement. Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 771 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory Capital reported 7,303 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% or 31 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.02% or 596,906 shares in its portfolio. New England Management Inc holds 62,817 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.1% or 18,000 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated holds 105 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 5,654 shares stake. Moreover, Psagot Invest House has 0% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 3,169 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $907,214 activity. Shares for $243,750 were sold by Montone William T..

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,811 shares to 456,962 shares, valued at $72.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,104 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).