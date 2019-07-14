Crawford Investment Counsel Increases Holding in Caseys Gen Stores (CASY); V3 Capital Management LP Has Increased Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Position by $958,500 as Market Valuation Rose

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02 million, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 509,895 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has risen 1.84% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 7,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,263 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, up from 66,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $159.53. About 246,569 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 32.60% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 13/03/2018 – Casey’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Mar. 20; 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support – source [16:48 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/05/2018 – Jana Is Said to Take Stake in Casey’s Stores, May Push for Sale; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Rev $2.05B; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support –; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 22,095 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Llc invested 0.05% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.02% or 45,209 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 35,715 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Frontier Co Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.04M shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Aew Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.25% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Parkside Comml Bank holds 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) or 36 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). 9,100 were accumulated by Ar Asset. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability holds 11,927 shares. 425,755 are owned by Automobile Association. Citigroup owns 191,226 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 26 were accumulated by Gradient Investments. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,023 shares.

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “COPT wrapping up $6M in upgrades at 250 W. Pratt St. (Photos) – Baltimore Business Journal” on May 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “COPT Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report – Business Wire” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Inphi Showcases Porrima 400G Gen2 Single-Lambda PAM4 DSP with Integrated CMOS Driver Demonstration at OFC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Moog Inc (MOG-A) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $38,475 activity.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple Event, Chinese Auto IPO To Headline – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Casey’s General Stores (CASY) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Casey’s General (CASY) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tackle Market Volatility With These 5 Low-Beta Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,884 shares to 315,605 shares, valued at $30.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 16,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Elec Inc (NASDAQ:FELE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Lc owns 6,886 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,748 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Cap Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 6,636 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Utah Retirement has 0.02% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 13,000 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 76,374 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc holds 0.02% or 161,985 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 2,134 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 2,561 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. 138,604 are held by Ameriprise Fin. 2,000 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc. Copeland Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 171,457 shares.