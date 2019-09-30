Crawford Investment Counsel Increased Stake in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $628,404; Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Stock Value Declined While Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Increased Holding

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc bought 7,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The hedge fund held 270,852 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.16M, up from 263,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 278,161 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 14,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 270,303 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.43M, up from 255,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of lndirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY NBCUNIVERSAL REV $9.53 BLN, UP 21.3 PCT; 21/05/2018 – UK Culture Secretary Not Minded to Refer Comcast’s Sky Bid for Further Probe; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 19/03/2018 – COMCAST NAMES ROSE SVP, CONGRESSIONAL & FEDERAL GOVT AFFAIRS; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA – RAISED $100 MLN IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws recommendation for Fox bid after higher Comcast offer; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT 25-DAY PHASE 1 ANTITRUST REVIEW FOR SKY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corporation Superior Cash Offer for Sky by Comcast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Midas Mgmt Corp holds 70,000 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc owns 11,188 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 0.17% or 46,771 shares. Hm Payson & reported 0.1% stake. Credit Agricole S A, a France-based fund reported 493,761 shares. Modera Wealth Lc invested in 13,263 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo holds 0.03% or 26,279 shares. Ironwood Fincl Limited holds 0.02% or 937 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership reported 51,879 shares stake. Iberiabank owns 0.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 9,721 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset invested in 2.86% or 172,035 shares. Tuttle Tactical has 0.71% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Advsrs Management Ltd Com has 0.12% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 46,759 shares. Beutel Goodman Com Limited reported 0.73% stake. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 1.32 million shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2,330 shares to 98,260 shares, valued at $16.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,743 shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc, which manages about $914.34M and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 21,040 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $71.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 25,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CLB shares while 81 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 42.56 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 1,631 shares. Ca stated it has 0.02% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Howland Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.2% or 50,141 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins owns 545,112 shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 216,349 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Riverhead Ltd holds 4,506 shares. New York-based Sir Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.14% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Quantbot Lp owns 26,533 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 4,803 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 6,756 shares. Assetmark Inc, California-based fund reported 32 shares. Howe Rusling reported 0% stake.