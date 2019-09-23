Crawford Investment Counsel Increased Position in Total S A (TOT); Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Valuation Rose While Capital Investment Services Of America Has Lowered by $1.23 Million Its Holding

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 66,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 924,635 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.59 million, up from 858,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.52. About 637,720 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO SPEAKS IN TV INTERVIEW IN ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO: LOWER SPENDING BY OIL INDUSTRY WILL SHOW UP IN 5 YRS; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL SEES `PLENTY OF SCENARIOS’ THAT DON’T HAVE PEAK DEMAND; 21/05/2018 – LAKKOTRYPIS: TOTAL INTERESTED IN JOINING ENI IN BLOCK 8; 25/04/2018 – ARAMCO, TOTAL SAID TO MULL BID FOR TAS’HELAT SAUDI GAS STATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Total Reports Operations Snag at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – SHOULD NOVATEK DECIDE TO REDUCE ITS PARTICIPATION BELOW 60%, TOTAL WILL HAVE POSSIBILITY TO INCREASE ITS DIRECT SHARE UP TO 15%; 30/03/2018 – Energy Central: Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS HIS EV BATTERY RENTAL COSTS MORE THAN GASOLINE

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 4,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 67,836 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.05 million, down from 72,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $288.45. About 136,347 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 7,850 shares to 25,081 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 4,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

