Crawford Investment Counsel Increased Littelfuse (LFUS) Position By $882,700; Interstate Power and Light Company – Interstate PO (IPLDP) Shorts Lowered By 95%

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) stake by 9.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc acquired 4,850 shares as Littelfuse Inc (LFUS)’s stock declined 10.56%. The Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 57,722 shares with $10.53M value, up from 52,872 last quarter. Littelfuse Inc now has $3.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.22% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $159.44. About 80,397 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 01/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Littelfuse Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Adj EPS $2.39; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.39 TO $2.53, EST. $2.21; 22/04/2018 – DJ Littelfuse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFUS); 10/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj Effective Tax Rate 19.5%-20.5%; 26/04/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference May 10

Interstate Power and Light Company – Interstate PO (NASDAQ:IPLDP) had a decrease of 95% in short interest. IPLDP’s SI was 200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 95% from 4,000 shares previously. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 6,129 shares traded. Interstate Power and Light Company (NASDAQ:IPLDP) has risen 2.87% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.87% the S&P500.

More notable recent Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Math Shows IJK Can Go To $248 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 86% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Littelfuse has $190 highest and $17100 lowest target. $180.50’s average target is 13.21% above currents $159.44 stock price. Littelfuse had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, March 20. Robert W. Baird downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $17100 target in Thursday, August 1 report.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $11,792 activity. GRILLO ANTHONY bought $11,792 worth of stock or 67 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 120,254 shares to 1.15 million valued at $95.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) stake by 192,679 shares and now owns 376,034 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold LFUS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Investment Mgmt holds 4,350 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation Trust stated it has 2,285 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 10,063 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & Com has 0% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 20 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Cambridge Trust Co has invested 0.02% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Hgk Asset Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 1,743 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 4,237 shares. Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 97,938 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.33% or 8,402 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Co accumulated 11,830 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% stake. Earnest Partners Llc owns 530,445 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).