Crawford Investment Counsel Increased Its Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) Position by $1.60 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Stock Rose, Baskin Financial Services Raised Its Holding

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 177,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.62 million, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 342,544 shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Valley National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLY); 03/05/2018 – JETPAY CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, UNIT ENTERED INTO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH VALLEY NATIONAL BANK – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK GETS BAFIN LICENSE IN GERMANY; 12/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Cuyahoga Valley National Park; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Is Coming for Canada’s Burgeoning Tech Scene; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp Reports First Quarter Net Income And Strong Organic Loan Growth; 28/03/2018 – Middletown Valley Bank, Inc. Increases Dividend By 50%; 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 3,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 73,411 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33M, up from 69,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $262.03. About 505,423 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,180 shares to 502,287 shares, valued at $27.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 13,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,016 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold VLY shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 200.08 million shares or 2.41% more from 195.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,651 shares to 177,441 shares, valued at $20.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.