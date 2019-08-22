Crawford Investment Counsel Increased General Mls (GIS) Position by $1.96 Million as Market Value Rose; Valinor Management Has Increased Holding in Tjx Cos New (TJX) by $35.91 Million

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 337,059 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.44 million, up from 298,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 1.26 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 157.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 677,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.90M, up from 429,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.75. About 7.04M shares traded or 10.78% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 264,212 shares to 469,488 shares, valued at $85.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 1.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.2% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 30,880 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 52,428 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bragg Fincl Advsr reported 1.14% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd has invested 0.08% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Oakworth Cap has invested 0.16% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pnc Svcs Group owns 0.03% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 525,081 shares. Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt Company (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 4,552 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 506,554 were reported by Harvey Investment Co Llc. Qs Invsts Ltd Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Jpmorgan Chase & has 6.97M shares. Hl Svcs Lc invested in 2.53 million shares. Select Equity Group Incorporated LP holds 137,081 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 240,752 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 30,840 shares to 65,670 shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 20,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc holds 0.07% or 10,200 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Finance Grp has 21,010 shares. Old National Bankshares In has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). The Kentucky-based Central Retail Bank Trust has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited reported 6,345 shares. Diligent Investors Limited Liability owns 13,582 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Inc reported 0.07% stake. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc holds 0.99% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 1.36M shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Jensen Management holds 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 24,420 shares. 26,120 are held by Marco Invest Ltd. Texas-based Sunbelt Secs has invested 0.69% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 10 has invested 2.66% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Sumitomo Life Com has 12,075 shares. Philadelphia Trust holds 1.07% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 233,693 shares.