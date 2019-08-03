Crawford Investment Counsel Increased By $356,616 Its Bancfirst (BANF) Holding; Channing Capital Management Has Lowered Its Facebook (FB) Holding

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased Bancfirst Corp (BANF) stake by 9.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc acquired 6,858 shares as Bancfirst Corp (BANF)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 79,600 shares with $4.15M value, up from 72,742 last quarter. Bancfirst Corp now has $1.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 36,938 shares traded. BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) has declined 6.36% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BANF News: 20/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP BANF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 22/04/2018 – DJ BancFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANF); 19/04/2018 – BancFirst Total Assets Were $7.6 Billion at March 31; 19/04/2018 – BancFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $63 Million; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.66%; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 82C; 19/04/2018 – BANCFIRST CORP- NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 INCREASED TO $63.0 MILLION COMPARED TO $54.8 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 19/04/2018 BancFirst 1Q EPS 89c

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased Facebook (FB) stake by 17.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 10,494 shares as Facebook (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Channing Capital Management Llc holds 48,471 shares with $8.08 million value, down from 58,965 last quarter. Facebook now has $539.27B valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg will join @JBoorstin for a live interview today on @CNBCClosingBell; 28/03/2018 – Deepa Seetharaman: Breaking up (with Facebook) is hard to do; 01/05/2018 – Live now: Watch Mark Zuckerberg’s keynote address at Facebook’s annual developer conference, #F8; 25/04/2018 – Facebook-owned WhatsApp raises minimum age in Europe to 16 ahead of massive data law change; 21/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Facebook CEO Mark #Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 04/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription-based version of its service; 10/04/2018 – I’ll be on @FoxNews talking Facebook momentarily; 29/05/2018 – Generation Z is already moving away from Facebook, and 6 more industries could be next; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg said on a call with reporters: I am going to be testifying before the U.S. congress. I’ll also be sending Mike Schroepfer (Facebook CTO) and Chris Cox (Facebook Chief Product Officer) to answer additional questions; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS BELIEVES IN FUTURE THAT INCLUDES PLANET THAT IS HABITABLE IN 25 YEARS

Channing Capital Management Llc increased Dentsply Sirona Inc stake by 111,840 shares to 334,498 valued at $16.59 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL) stake by 104,642 shares and now owns 1.36M shares. Lci Industries was raised too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $128,408 on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. Oppenheimer maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, June 24. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $225 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $155 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 11. M Partners maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,000 are owned by Shellback Cap Lp. The Tennessee-based Patten & Patten Tn has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 35,340 shares. Optimum Inv has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sequoia Financial Advsr Lc stated it has 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nexus Management has invested 2.67% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Coastline Tru holds 0.51% or 20,665 shares. L & S Advisors Inc holds 1.24% or 55,097 shares in its portfolio. Bangor Bancorp invested 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bridgewater Assoc LP holds 0.04% or 35,925 shares. Choate Invest reported 3,678 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 1,904 were reported by Valmark Advisers. Hilltop Holdings has 10,130 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Moreover, Scharf Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,215 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold BANF shares while 28 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.92 million shares or 1.68% more from 10.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,823 are owned by Comerica Bancorporation. Ameritas Inv Partners has 1,974 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 148,866 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 366,065 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Comml Bank De invested 0% in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). Monroe National Bank & Trust & Tru Mi reported 26,735 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Com reported 4,474 shares stake. Gp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF). Huntington Bank & Trust accumulated 107 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,043 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 96,604 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 34,796 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) for 18,778 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 5,332 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 18,929 shares to 892,294 valued at $71.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) stake by 2,924 shares and now owns 396,610 shares. S&P Global Inc was reduced too.