Crawford Investment Counsel Holds Holding in Altria Group (MO); As American Airlines Group (AAL) Shares Declined, Holder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Trimmed Stake by $555,675

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 44.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 17,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 22,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 40,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 5.24 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 80.4 PCT VS 79.2 PCT; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 05/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER COMMERCIAL AIRCRAFT – BOMBARDIER SERVICES CORPORATION, PSA AIRLINES SIGNED 3-YR EXTENSION TO PARTIES’ HEAVY MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Expects to Pay Average $2.08 to $2.13 Per Gallon of Consolidated Jet Fuel, Including Taxes, in 1Q; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASM) 65,823 MLN VS 64,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O ‘WAS SHOCKED’ TO LEARN OF DOT AUDIT OF FAA OVERSIGHT OF ITS MAINTENANCE

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 20,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 303,149 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.41M, up from 283,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.71B market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) has 0.31% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 8,048 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp has invested 0.18% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Jones Lllp reported 14,730 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd accumulated 3,763 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 26.99 million shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 105,503 are held by Pinnacle Prtnrs. Wms Partners Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 18,094 shares. Intersect Cap Lc invested in 0.36% or 14,804 shares. Cidel Asset Management stated it has 4,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 7,639 were reported by Greatmark Ptnrs Incorporated. Moneta Grp Invest Advisors Ltd Com owns 714 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 10,410 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Nadler Fincl Grp holds 0.07% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 3,736 shares. South Street Advsr Limited stated it has 8,700 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 58,573 shares to 756,645 shares, valued at $84.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 502,287 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Building Product (NYSE:CBPX) by 59,450 shares to 137,525 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 106,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.27 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.40M was bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. The insider KERR DEREK J bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. 4,000 shares were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J, worth $112,720. Shares for $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya on Tuesday, June 4. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. EBERWEIN ELISE R also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares.