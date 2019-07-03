Crawford Investment Counsel Holding in Duke Energy New (DUK) Decreased by $6.60 Million as Valuation Declined; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 35.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 73,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,476 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.01 million, down from 206,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $90.1. About 1.65M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 288.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 6,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,817 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 2,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $183.26. About 567,349 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Tech Promises Joy of Fast Flight – Metres Above Sea; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Acumatica; 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE BUSINESS TO AMERICAN; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES & VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS ENTER PACT; 31/05/2018 – Plu s- UPDATED: FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed for a new gene therapy from Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly A. White as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer; 24/05/2018 – Vertex Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 04/04/2018 – Q-State Biosciences and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Enter into Multi-Year Drug Discovery Collaboration

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,900 shares to 204,229 shares, valued at $38.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 55,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,053 shares, and cut its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl Corporation reported 12,688 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assoc owns 16,505 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Edgewood Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.46% or 1.10M shares. Biondo Inv Ltd Company has invested 2.54% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 26,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 381,068 shares. Conning reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Raymond James Na stated it has 0.05% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Trexquant Inv LP accumulated 23,947 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Adage Limited Liability Co holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 444,241 shares.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $50.32 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 Parini Michael sold $715,260 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 3,668 shares. Shares for $794,273 were sold by Silva Paul M on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 4,126 shares valued at $780,598 was made by ALTSHULER DAVID on Monday, February 4. Arbuckle Stuart A sold 2,125 shares worth $411,145. $6.32M worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by Sachdev Amit.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $744.77 million for 22.30 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.