Crawford Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Total S A (TOT) Holding; Davis R M Trimmed 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $542,701 as Market Valuation Declined

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 66,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 924,635 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.59M, up from 858,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 3.49 million shares traded or 89.78% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 08/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 50 EUROS FROM 48 EUROS; 23/05/2018 – Total, Borealis and NOVA Chemicals Close Their Joint Venture in Petrochemicals; 08/03/2018 – Total Closes the Maersk Oil Acquisition and Becomes the Second-Largest Operator in the North Sea; 24/04/2018 – Gasoline Stations: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring BP, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company, Royal Dutch Shell & Total S.A. – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on June 1, 2018 Conditions of Availability of the Preparatory Documents; 20/05/2018 – Notable: $FP.FR: Total’s decision to make contracts with # Iran just a serious theater review – ! $FP.FR; 19/03/2018 – Total Reports Compressor Shutdowns at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 14/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to Be Held on June 1st, 2018; 30/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN MONTREAL; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: NOT ENOUGH NEW OIL COMING, LOT OF SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 3,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 137,341 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.81 million, down from 140,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $164.09. About 1.50M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, TWOU and TME – GlobeNewswire” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3M Stock Presents a Good Value at the Current Price – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, KPTI, GTT and VRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “3M 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – MMM – Business Wire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,100 shares. Opus Management holds 0.83% or 25,500 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Management reported 9,413 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt accumulated 700,000 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Covington Cap Mgmt owns 60,534 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.37% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 17,494 shares. Lee Danner & Bass holds 0.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 10,632 shares. Btim owns 490,660 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 62,776 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 79,023 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Lc invested 1.59% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.1% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 28,982 shares. Town Country Bank Trust Com Dba First Bankers Trust Com reported 1.55% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Perkins Capital Inc invested 0.46% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84B and $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16,663 shares to 389,949 shares, valued at $24.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 3,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.02 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Papua New Guinea opposition leader urges support for Total gas deal – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Freeport LNG terminal ships first commissioning cargo – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PNG wants more from Exxon on P’nyang deal than Total’s Papua LNG – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Papua New Guinea affirms $13B gas deal with Total, partners – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental subsidiary selling Plains All American stake for over $650M – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 4,680 shares to 296,500 shares, valued at $43.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,185 shares, and cut its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).