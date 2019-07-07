Crawford Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake; SPYR (SPYR) Shorts Raised By 3.5%

SPYR INC (OTCMKTS:SPYR) had an increase of 3.5% in short interest. SPYR’s SI was 71,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.5% from 68,600 shares previously. With 69,100 avg volume, 1 days are for SPYR INC (OTCMKTS:SPYR)’s short sellers to cover SPYR’s short positions. It closed at $0.09 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 163.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc acquired 61,380 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 8.19%. The Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 98,876 shares with $6.78 million value, up from 37,496 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $62.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $73.14. About 2.42M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES

SPYR, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, SPYR APPS, LLC, engages in developing, publishing, and co-publishing mobile games and applications in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.01 million. The firm was formerly known as Eat at JoeÂ’s, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc. in March 2015. It currently has negative earnings.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity. CAHILL JOHN T had sold 5,780 shares worth $372,590.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) stake by 11,400 shares to 206,079 valued at $10.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) stake by 2,924 shares and now owns 396,610 shares. S&P Global Inc was reduced too.

