Crawford Investment Counsel Has Upped Choice Hotels Intl (CHH) Position; Mackenzie Financial Boosted By $2.25 Million Its Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) Position

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased Choice Hotels Intl Inc (CHH) stake by 4.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc acquired 6,845 shares as Choice Hotels Intl Inc (CHH)’s stock rose 3.15%. The Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 144,915 shares with $11.27 million value, up from 138,070 last quarter. Choice Hotels Intl Inc now has $4.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $89.04. About 101,691 shares traded. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has risen 5.41% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees 2018 EBIT $330M-EBIT $337M; 10/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels International 1Q Profit Up 3.3%; 30/05/2018 – The Cove Hotel Joins The Ascend Hotel Collection; 20/04/2018 – Choice Hotels International Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.215; 02/05/2018 – Comfort Brand Unveils New Logo; 02/04/2018 – Choice Hotels Award-Winning Loyalty Program Launches Spring Promotion; 09/04/2018 – The Ascend Hotel Collection Welcomes The Arbor Hotel And Conference Center In Texas; 10/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.61 TO $3.71; 20/03/2018 – Choice Hotels Focuses on Multi-Unit Development to Accelerate Cambria Growth

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) stake by 34.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired 149,736 shares as Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR)’s stock declined 12.92%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 587,102 shares with $9.35 million value, up from 437,366 last quarter. Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro now has $99.40B valuation. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 10.64 million shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has declined 14.11% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – NORSKAN OFFSHORE LTDA. HAS BEEN AWARDED A 1-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SKANDI FLUMINENSE BY PETROBRAS; 02/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO CUT DIESEL PRICE TO BRL2.0535 FROM BRL2.0877; 24/05/2018 – PETROBRAS BELOW IMPORT PARITY FOR 1ST TIME SINCE NEW POLICY:UBS; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS WON’T PAY DIVIDEND FROM 2017 DUE TO LOSS: PARENTE; 07/03/2018 – Former Petrobras boss found guilty of corruption; 23/05/2018 – BRAZIL SENATE APPROVES BASE TEXT OF PRE-SAL PETROLEO BILL; 21/05/2018 – Petrobras Begins Cash Tender Offers; 18/05/2018 – Petrobras CEO sees possible rise in capital spending -report; 19/04/2018 – Petrobras gets three bids for gas pipeline network; 25/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO CUT GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL2.0096 FROM BRL2.0160

Among 2 analysts covering Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Choice Hotels had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $75 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CHH shares while 54 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 33.14 million shares or 4.24% more from 31.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys accumulated 6,412 shares. 2,600 are owned by Prudential Public Limited Company. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 15,957 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 49,505 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 34 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc owns 15,228 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank invested 0% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 12,906 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). United Services Automobile Association reported 0% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Amer Intll Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Eaton Vance reported 73,602 shares stake. Federated Investors Pa owns 165,610 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Pnc Group Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 284 shares.

More notable recent Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Quality Inn Revs Up with NASCAR Fan Giveaway to the 2020 Coke Zero Sugar 400 – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Choice Hotels Adds Waterfront Gem in ‘America’s Favorite Town’ – PRNewswire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 12, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

More notable recent PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. â€“ Petrobras (PBR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Petrobras Stock the “Best Story” in Big Oil? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/05/2019: PBR,TOT,ECA – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Petrobras Announces Commencement Of Cash Tender Offers – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

