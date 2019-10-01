Crawford Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $4.04 Million; Shares Rose; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder Mad River Investors Trimmed Its Stake by $1.15 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 37,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 739,120 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.05 million, down from 776,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $123.58. About 2.82 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 24,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 50,428 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.02. About 1.64 million shares traded or 2.41% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RCOM TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO, BROOKFIELD FOR 181 BLN RUPEES; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $114.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 532,667 shares to 3.54 million shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: “Brookfield’s PE group to acquire 45 pct stake in BrandSafway – PE Hub” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Brookfield Asset Management Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” published on May 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Every Retired Investor Needs to Know These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Early Warning Release NYSE:BAM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why It Might Be Time For This Obscure Geared ETF – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) CEO David Taylor Presents at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Wonderful Companies Whose Valuations Arenâ€™t Quite Fair – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.