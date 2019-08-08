Crawford Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Franklin Elec (FELE) Position as Shares Declined; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Declined While Loeb Partners Has Increased Holding

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.39M, up from 650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 7.34 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Elec Inc (FELE) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 73,286 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 83,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Franklin Elec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $45.76. About 16,529 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has declined 0.62% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.62% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC SEES FY EPS $2.27 TO $2.37, EST. $2.23; 03/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Appoints Paul Chhabra as Vice President, Global Product Supply; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New SSI Series Offers High Flow, Corrosion Resistance, & Increased Efficiency In Harsh Pumping Applications; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC BOOSTS QTR DIV; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric 1Q EPS 45c; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New SSI Series Offers High Flow, Corrosion Resistance, & Increased Efficiency In Harsh Pumping Applicatio; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Declares Payment of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New Larger Little Giant® Aeration System Maximizes the Health of Bigger Bodies of Water

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Enphase, AAR, Science Application, Cisco and Microsoft highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10M and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 92,898 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $18.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 383,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,100 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. London Of Virginia stated it has 6.80 million shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Connors Investor accumulated 305,545 shares or 2.25% of the stock. 485,964 were reported by Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Lc, California-based fund reported 101,624 shares. 47,700 were reported by Martin Inc Tn. Ls Advisors Ltd, a Michigan-based fund reported 138,816 shares. Boston Management Incorporated accumulated 136,269 shares. Cornerstone Cap Inc stated it has 3,784 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Boltwood Cap Mngmt holds 10,050 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1,645 shares stake. Sigma Invest Counselors reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Altavista Wealth Management reported 142,190 shares. 1.08M were accumulated by Mariner Ltd Llc. River Road Asset Mngmt Llc invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Natixis, a France-based fund reported 1.13 million shares.

Analysts await Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FELE’s profit will be $33.82 million for 15.67 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Franklin Electric Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Franklin Electric Acquires Assets of Midtronics Stationary Power Division – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Franklin Electric Acquires First Sales, LLC Nasdaq:FELE – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ETSY Stock Slides, Then Recovers, Following Investor Day Update – Yahoo Finance” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Franklin Electric (FELE) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold FELE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 1.06% less from 33.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 454,185 are owned by Btim Corp. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 0.11% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Stifel Financial Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 9,681 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 28,764 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 18,992 are owned by Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability. Kennedy Mgmt reported 163,124 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 0.07% invested in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) for 22,883 shares. Alps Advsr reported 7,789 shares. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 18,768 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company reported 30 shares. Element Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). The Indiana-based Monarch Management has invested 2.89% in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Pinebridge Invs LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Moreover, Fenimore Asset has 0.3% invested in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE). Peoples Service Corporation holds 0% or 75 shares.