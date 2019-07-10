Crawford Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Position By $4.97 Million; Tiger Management Increased Its Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Holding

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) stake by 31.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 30,840 shares as Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL)’s stock declined 1.47%. The Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 65,670 shares with $10.61 million value, down from 96,510 last quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor now has $4.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.28. About 36,906 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 8.33% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Restaurant Sales Up 1% to 2%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25 Vs. $1.20; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects Higher Commodity Inflation — Commodity Comment; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE COMPARABLE STORE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF BETWEEN 1.0% AND 2.0% IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Comparable Restaurant Traffic Down 1.3%; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.5%; 31/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Jun. 7; 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Increases Qtrly Div and Declares Special Div; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel on mission to pull in millennial diners with new ads

Tiger Management Llc increased Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) stake by 417.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiger Management Llc acquired 2.58 million shares as Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Tiger Management Llc holds 3.20M shares with $88.29M value, up from 618,800 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp (Call) now has $277.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 9.04M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Fall 14% This Year, BofA Leads; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 25/04/2018 – Senate Banking Chairman Chastises Citibank, Bank of America on Guns; 25/04/2018 – BofA Says 151 Employees Were Affected by Mass Shootings in U.S; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 30/04/2018 – BofA Sees $800 Million Pretax Charge on Plan to Redeem TruPS; 02/04/2018 – HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC SAYS VTB CAPITAL, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, SBERBANK CIB ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS CONSUMER SPENDING IS ‘ENCOURAGING’; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America tech officer says; 10/04/2018 – BofA’s Finucane on Coal, Lending to Gun Companies, Green Bonds (Video)

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $37 target. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 107,754 shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3.21M shares or 3.8% of all its holdings. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc holds 0.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 33,957 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Co holds 227,599 shares. Salem Counselors has invested 3.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hudson Valley Investment Incorporated Adv reported 139,583 shares. 22.71 million are held by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Parkside Commercial Bank And holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 29,018 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 1.23% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Boltwood Capital Mgmt owns 9,352 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Bailard holds 0.19% or 111,879 shares. Moreover, Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.91% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 411,307 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.08% or 13,661 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cracker Barrel had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Maxim Group maintained Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Maxim Group has “Hold” rating and $180 target. SunTrust maintained Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) rating on Wednesday, February 27. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $170 target.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) stake by 7,200 shares to 71,854 valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1. It also upped General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 38,518 shares and now owns 337,059 shares. Johnson Ctls Intl Plc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Fin Lc owns 1,694 shares. Willis Inv Counsel accumulated 117,900 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,747 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 20,788 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 51,910 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 64,397 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of accumulated 2,100 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Co has invested 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,621 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 5,633 shares. Buckhead Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.43% or 8,468 shares. Legal And General Plc stated it has 0% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Moody National Bank & Trust Division holds 0.01% or 1,400 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 2,986 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2,903 were accumulated by Syntal Capital Prtnrs Ltd.