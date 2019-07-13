Crawford Investment Counsel Has Trimmed By $1.07 Million Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding; 8 Bullish Analysts Covering Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 3.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 20,180 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 502,287 shares with $27.12M value, down from 522,467 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $248.07B valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron had 43 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MU in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Deutsche Bank. Mizuho maintained the shares of MU in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold” on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Thursday, March 21. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Sell” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, March 21. See Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) latest ratings:

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. 10,000 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco (CSCO) to Acquire Acacia Communications (ACIA) for $2.6 Billion – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) stake by 177,740 shares to 2.05M valued at $19.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 20,284 shares and now owns 368,819 shares. Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Thursday, June 20 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Natl Corp Oh accumulated 2.82% or 929,653 shares. Cambridge Advsr owns 32,485 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Brave Asset Management reported 23,550 shares. Moreover, Washington Trust Natl Bank has 2.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Waters Parkerson And invested in 0.04% or 9,391 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt has 0.74% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 177,424 were accumulated by Umb Bankshares N A Mo. Profit Inv Management stated it has 35,543 shares. Stralem & Company Inc has invested 3.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Barometer Capital owns 201,120 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. 29,619 are owned by Provise Mgmt Group Lc. Estabrook Cap Management invested in 347,525 shares. North American Management has 5,722 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.88% or 531,380 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp owns 417,700 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.

The stock increased 2.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 33.26 million shares traded or 20.08% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Donâ€™t Let Industry Noise Deter You From MU Stock – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MU, DE, VMW – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Micron (MU) Still A Buy Even After Thirteen Percent Jump – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Micron: I’m Calling The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold Micron Technology, Inc. shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0.58% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 100 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kames Cap Public Ltd Company accumulated 0.26% or 225,598 shares. Public Sector Pension Board owns 136,096 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.55 million shares. Private Asset Mgmt reported 312,150 shares stake. Columbus Hill Cap Mgmt L P reported 50,000 shares. Cap Research owns 17.87M shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Lc has invested 0.63% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ifrah Fincl holds 8,334 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 36,360 shares. Hbk Invs L P reported 285,600 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins accumulated 20,559 shares. Us Financial Bank De has 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 419,933 shares.

Micron Technology, Inc. provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $49.13 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It has a 5.15 P/E ratio. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; mobile low-power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, automotive and industrial applications, and computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices for use in networking and computing applications.