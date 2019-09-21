Crawford Investment Counsel Has Raised Position in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI); As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Boosted Its Holding

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 17,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 249,921 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, up from 231,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 13.77M shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD NAMED DAX A. SANDERS AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KMI SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 29/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN TELLS LOCAL RADIO STATION PROVINCE WILL CONTINUE WITH LEGAL REFERENCE CASE TO RESTRICT CRUDE OIL TO ITS COAST; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 28/05/2018 – 660 NEWS Calgary: BREAKING: Green party Leader Elizabeth May has pleaded guilty to a criminal contempt of court charge for; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS BRITISH COLUMBIA HAS UNDERTAKEN STRATEGY OF “INJECTING UNCERTAINTY” INTO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 352.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 65,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 83,926 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.94 million, up from 18,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $140.58. About 1.61M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Headinvest Lc, a Maine-based fund reported 106,426 shares. Front Barnett Associates Limited Co reported 15,571 shares. Raymond James & Associate stated it has 0.19% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 12,000 were reported by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. Alps Inc accumulated 490,987 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Estabrook Mgmt has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 15,609 shares. Next Fincl Gp holds 0.04% or 19,027 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 0.15% or 102,933 shares. Moneta Group Incorporated Inv Llc holds 8,069 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Pa invested in 1.11M shares or 1.92% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Company reported 100,035 shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated reported 0% stake. Evergreen Cap Limited Liability invested in 52,561 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Davenport And Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Beach Invest Counsel Pa has 0.56% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 9,300 shares to 13,135 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 21,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Inv Co Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.27% or 17,407 shares. 4.96 million are held by Morgan Stanley. Muzinich And invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sarasin & Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.49% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.17% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.02% or 9,550 shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.69% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ftb Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Kentucky Retirement Sys stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Llc holds 95 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vantage Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 55,878 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd Com owns 169,751 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Sunbelt Secs Inc reported 0.11% stake. Of Vermont holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 811 shares. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Tru holds 3.51% or 5.33M shares in its portfolio.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 60,778 shares to 53,429 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 40,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,780 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).