Crawford Investment Counsel Has Raised Its General Mls (GIS) Stake by $1.96 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Upped Position by $375,580 as Valuation Rose

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 211 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate; 09/05/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: 60% Of Amazon Customers Will Not Renew Their Prime Membership, Poll Reveals; 19/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ annual shareholder letter is widely considered a must-read among business leaders and executives worldwide; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 19/04/2018 – CNN: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels promotin…; 28/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos says “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 24/05/2018 – AMZN SAYS ‘UNLIKELY STRING OF EVENTS’ TRIGGERED DEVICE; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage that promotes discounts for Amazon Prime members; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has partnered with a number of banks for a variety of financial products

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 337,059 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.44 million, up from 298,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.70 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Co stated it has 16.66M shares. Cadence Fincl Bank Na has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lynch & Associates In reported 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt has invested 0.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jbf Cap reported 14,000 shares stake. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 269,223 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 0.01% or 610 shares in its portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.04% or 1,282 shares in its portfolio. Lafayette stated it has 159 shares. New York-based Etrade Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Glacier Peak Capital Lc reported 2.82% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 8,565 shares stake. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 20,113 shares or 3.08% of the stock. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Co owns 5,353 shares. Indiana Tru & Mngmt holds 374 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Ltd invested in 0.05% or 61,493 shares. Moreover, Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 19,216 shares. Gw Henssler Assoc reported 0.67% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Security State Bank Of So Dak has 22,111 shares. Burt Wealth accumulated 800 shares. Wright Invsts Ser reported 0.33% stake. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora holds 0.03% or 1,844 shares in its portfolio. Navellier And Associates Inc, Nevada-based fund reported 20,297 shares. Hennessy Advsr holds 113,100 shares. Park Circle Communication reported 38,100 shares. Blair William Il has 0.02% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). North Star Asset Mngmt Inc reported 7,250 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Comm The has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 7,928 are owned by Montecito Savings Bank & Tru. Reliance Commerce Of Delaware holds 6,547 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 13,344 shares to 381,016 shares, valued at $66.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 100,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,700 shares, and cut its stake in Atrion Corp (NASDAQ:ATRI).

