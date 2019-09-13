Crawford Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; Harris Associates LP Has Cut Its Bank New York Mellon (BK) Holding

Harris Associates LP decreased Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) stake by 21.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harris Associates LP sold 2.13M shares as Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Harris Associates LP holds 7.73 million shares with $341.48 million value, down from 9.87M last quarter. Bank New York Mellon Corp now has $44.23B valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 1.46M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 09/04/2018 – 15XC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP BK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $64; 29/05/2018 – BD14: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of DBJPM 2016-C1; 19/04/2018 – 76TG: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – Elite Advisory Firms Not Feeling the Pressure to Reduce Fees: New Poll by BNY Mellon’s Pershing Advisor Solutions; 20/04/2018 – Fitch: BNY Mellon’s 1Q18 Results Benefit from Higher Interest Rates and Stronger Equity Markets; 11/05/2018 – 78ZD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – 85QT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Fee Revenue $3.32B

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 2.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc acquired 6,607 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 331,407 shares with $25.40 million value, up from 324,800 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $307.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $72.56. About 3.56 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video)

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 16 before the open. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 6.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $933.14 million for 11.85 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.98% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bank of New York Mellon has $58 highest and $4400 lowest target. $47.67’s average target is 1.60% above currents $46.92 stock price. Bank of New York Mellon had 15 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Wood. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $4500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5000 target in Wednesday, June 5 report. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 71 investors sold BK shares while 316 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 761.00 million shares or 3.55% less from 789.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Trust reported 0.44% stake. Fil Ltd owns 3.40 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.1% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 1.84M shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Mngmt Ltd reported 972,015 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Company owns 62,281 shares. Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 7,978 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd has invested 0.06% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.33% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 775,785 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 91,846 shares. Schaller Gp holds 0.26% or 7,546 shares. Financial Advantage Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Ballentine Partners Ltd reported 13,703 shares. Hikari Limited stated it has 316,990 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Incorporated has 22,729 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mraz Amerine & Incorporated has invested 1.16% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

Harris Associates LP increased Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) stake by 288,565 shares to 660,200 valued at $46.55 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) stake by 205,851 shares and now owns 915,276 shares. Herc Hldgs Inc was raised too.

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bank of America, Axos Financial, and Bank of New York Mellon Fell More Than 10% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Plays to Buy And Hold For 5 Years – Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Are Buffett’s Worst-Performing Stocks of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Warren Buffett Stocks Tumble to Near 52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $91 highest and $7300 lowest target. $83.38’s average target is 14.91% above currents $72.56 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 15 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $9000 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by HSBC. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. UBS maintained the shares of XOM in report on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Debt is a Bigger Problem for ExxonMobil Than It Might Seem – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Safe Is ExxonMobil’s Dividend? – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moller Fincl Ser, Illinois-based fund reported 5,883 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 24,162 shares. Assetmark Inc has 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,457 shares. Private Asset Mgmt has invested 1.97% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Vigilant reported 31,487 shares. Dsc Advsr LP stated it has 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Conning has 0.38% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 148,473 shares. Clark Estates reported 4,263 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt has 80,545 shares. New England Rech Mgmt Inc holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 25,461 shares. Agf Investments America reported 38,029 shares stake. Connors Investor Svcs has 204,372 shares. 144,650 are owned by Gillespie Robinson And Grimm. 96,493 were reported by Richard C Young &. Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Liability invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).