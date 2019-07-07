Crawford Investment Counsel Has Lowered Southern Co (SO) Position; Tecnoglass (TGLS)’s Sentiment Is 2.3

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased Southern Co (SO) stake by 23.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,591 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 8.98%. The Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 24,597 shares with $1.27M value, down from 32,188 last quarter. Southern Co now has $58.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 2.54M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHERN COMPANY’S ‘BBB+’ IDR; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills

Tecnoglass Inc (TGLS) investors sentiment decreased to 2.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.45, from 3.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 23 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 10 sold and decreased equity positions in Tecnoglass Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 4.68 million shares, up from 3.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Tecnoglass Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 10 New Position: 13.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Tecnoglass Inc. for 662,052 shares. Perritt Capital Management Inc owns 221,279 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Investment Services Inc Wi has 0.49% invested in the company for 60,796 shares. The New York-based Awm Investment Company Inc. has invested 0.48% in the stock. Polaris Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 500,000 shares.

Analysts await Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. TGLS’s profit will be $8.38 million for 9.56 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Tecnoglass Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Tecnoglass Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells architectural glass and windows for residential and commercial construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company has market cap of $320.26 million. The firm offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass. It has a 47.78 P/E ratio. It also produces, exports, imports, and markets aluminum products, including profiles, rods, bars, plates, tubes, and other hardware used in the manufacture of architectural glass settings, such as windows, doors, spatial separators, and similar products.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61M for 19.85 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Southern (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern had 12 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 21. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of SO in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by SunTrust. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. On Thursday, January 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle reported 0.79% stake. Btim owns 8,900 shares. Cambridge Tru Company reported 8,438 shares. Burns J W And Company Incorporated Ny holds 0.38% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 30,523 shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri invested in 29,013 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 51,058 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc stated it has 251,798 shares. Cadence Financial Bank Na holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 5,334 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 48,952 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gulf Intll Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.22% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Gam Ag reported 44,550 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 0.19% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 983,462 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 85,837 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought $63,345 worth of stock or 1,261 shares. $4.42 million worth of stock was sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P on Wednesday, February 6. On Tuesday, February 12 Lantrip Mark sold $1.63 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 33,000 shares. 2,000 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares with value of $100,380 were bought by Clark Henry A III.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) stake by 40,360 shares to 781,692 valued at $14.56 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) stake by 4,665 shares and now owns 95,902 shares. Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) was raised too.