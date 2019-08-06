Crawford Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position; Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Shorts Up By 18.74%

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 17.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 165,265 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 776,180 shares with $80.76M value, down from 941,445 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $286.51B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.69. About 4.54 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) had an increase of 18.74% in short interest. NEM’s SI was 15.28 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 18.74% from 12.86M shares previously. With 10.91M avg volume, 1 days are for Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s short sellers to cover NEM’s short positions. The SI to Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s float is 2.88%. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.79. About 4.77M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company has market cap of $31.19 billion. The firm primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It currently has negative earnings. It also explores for silver and copper properties.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newmont Mining Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Take Advantage of Next Gold Price Rally With Newmont Goldcorp – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer Weighs In On AbbVie, Six Flags And More – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “More Proof That Geopolitical Uncertainty Is Good for Gold – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Juniorminingnetwork.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Goldcorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share – Junior Mining Network” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Newmont Mining Corporation has $4500 highest and $33 lowest target. $38.54’s average target is 1.98% above currents $37.79 stock price. Newmont Mining Corporation had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, July 3 by BMO Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NEM in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold Newmont Goldcorp Corporation shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers has invested 0.07% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Credit Agricole S A reported 30,795 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 39,874 shares. Corecommodity Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Fosun Intll accumulated 0.23% or 100,690 shares. Scout Invs Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 595,231 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cullen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 23,200 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd reported 6,277 shares stake. Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 15,848 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 3.28 million shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability accumulated 224,699 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Personal Advsrs holds 0.22% or 550,048 shares in its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $248.77 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97 million. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77 million on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.