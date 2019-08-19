Crawford Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its M & T Bk (MTB) Holding by $459,068; Stock Declined; Primecap Management Company Lifted Its T (TMUS) Position

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in T (TMUS) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 743,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.40M, up from 736,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $78.26. About 604,049 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1Q Total Net Adds 1.43M; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint Join in $146B Deal, Promise 5G Everything — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger…; 27/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Sees Three Reasons Sprint Deal Gets Regulatory Approval (Video); 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Will T-Mobile Keep Disrupting After the Deal?; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger that values Sprint near its market value

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The institutional investor held 396,610 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.28M, down from 399,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $150.01. About 209,186 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/04/2018 – DJ M&T Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTB); 03/05/2018 – Former Wilmington Trust executives convicted in U.S. fraud trial; 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS D&T GROWTH TO BE ABOVE PHILIPS AVERAGE IN M/T; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP – TANGIBLE EQUITY PER COMMON SHARE WAS $66.99 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED WITH $67.16 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: M&T Bank has a new Greater Washington president; 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Raises Dividend to 80c; 24/04/2018 – IEC ELECTRONICS – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20, CO AND M&T BANK ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Buffalo News: M&T Bank sign trumpets Larkin Center presence; 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Leads Construction Loan for MCR and MORSE Development’s TWA Hotel at JFK Airport

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jet Blue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 32,375 shares to 22.89M shares, valued at $374.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls reported 300 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 119,056 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 10,472 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 830,080 shares. Morgan Stanley has 2.35 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability stated it has 354,685 shares. 1.30M were reported by Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Llc. Badgley Phelps And Bell has invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 16,941 shares. Seatown Holdings Pte Ltd reported 3.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 4,281 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) accumulated 0.55% or 26,090 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia invested in 87,554 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Glob Thematic Prns Ltd Liability Company reported 138,869 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 369,149 shares.

Analysts await M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $3.62 EPS, up 1.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.56 per share. MTB’s profit will be $483.87 million for 10.36 P/E if the $3.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.34 actual EPS reported by M&T Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.38% EPS growth.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 29,140 shares to 154,140 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.