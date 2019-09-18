Crawford Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding in American Express Co (AXP) as Market Value Rose; As Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Stock Price Rose, Marathon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $344,298

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 31.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 114,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The institutional investor held 247,130 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $832,000, down from 361,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 90,079 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 29,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 631,663 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.97M, down from 661,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $118.74. About 2.29 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold ENZ shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 28.43 million shares or 4.55% more from 27.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 59,567 shares. Marathon Cap Management has invested 0.34% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 29,365 shares in its portfolio. 56,941 were reported by California Employees Retirement Sys. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 35,400 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp reported 249,095 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset holds 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) or 1,760 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp holds 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) or 3.86 million shares. 10,084 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital & Equity Research. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 217,666 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 5.17M are held by Harbert Fund Advsr. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). 7,606 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) or 9,557 shares.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.53 million activity.

More notable recent Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on March 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Issued US Patent for Treatment of Liver Cancer Using Ozanimod – StreetInsider.com” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enzo Biochem Trades At A Discount To Its Sum Of The Parts Value With Multiple Ways To Win – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grassi Inv holds 0.42% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 23,050 shares. Oregon-based Pioneer National Bank & Trust N A Or has invested 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt owns 26,915 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP reported 2,993 shares stake. 1,800 were reported by Brinker Capital. Utah Retirement accumulated 0.31% or 130,122 shares. Thomas White Int Ltd has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 86,001 are owned by Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Llc. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0.1% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Smead Mngmt stated it has 1.09M shares or 6.46% of all its holdings. Natl Pension holds 0.32% or 786,608 shares. 19,518 are owned by Lourd Limited Liability Co. 50.11M are owned by Vanguard Gru. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mount Vernon Assocs Md invested in 3.09% or 30,496 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.27 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.