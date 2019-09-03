Crawford Investment Counsel Has Lowered By $570,748 Its Walmart (WMT) Holding; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Last Week

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 1.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,884 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 315,605 shares with $30.78M value, down from 321,489 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $321.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 5.71 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 11/05/2018 – WALMART – FLIPKART BOARD WILL INITIALLY HAVE 8 DIRECTORS: 5 WALMART-APPOINTED DIRECTORS; 2 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS AS PER DEAL; 17/04/2018 – Walmart to roll out redesigned website next month; 16/05/2018 – A new shop on Walmart’s website will feature more than 125 brands sold at Lord & Taylor, including Vince Camuto and Tommy Bahama; 30/03/2018 – Walmart-Humana Talks Put New Pressure on Remaining Players in Health Care; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 09/05/2018 – Exclusive: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 26/03/2018 – MASSMART RAMPING UP PAN-AFRICAN EXPANSION WITH AROUND 20 NEW STORES OUTSIDE SOUTH AFRICA IN NEXT 3 YRS – CHAIRMAN; 05/03/2018 – Walmart Adds Meal Kits to More Stores; 17/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Down as Walmart, JCPenney Earnings Weigh — Consumer Roundup; 08/05/2018 – Ed Tobin: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with #Uber, #Lyft fail to take off

Among 4 analysts covering Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Land Securities Group Plc has GBX 1020 highest and GBX 755 lowest target. GBX 889.20’s average target is 15.03% above currents GBX 773 stock price. Land Securities Group Plc had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Numis Securities maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. The stock of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Tuesday, June 4. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of LAND in report on Wednesday, April 24 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Barclays Capital. See Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) latest ratings:

Among 7 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Walmart has $12800 highest and $10700 lowest target. $118.29’s average target is 3.53% above currents $114.26 stock price. Walmart had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, May 17. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 17. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 17 by UBS.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.04B for 26.45 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) stake by 11,750 shares to 30,910 valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) stake by 25,760 shares and now owns 215,663 shares. Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) was raised too.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart Mexico offers same-day delivery – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New boss for Walmart Canada – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spotlight on Walmart’s margins – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 139,642 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management. 2,291 are held by Two Sigma Securities Limited. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 321,131 shares. Geode Ltd owns 0.49% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 19.56M shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 1.25M shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 29,664 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Davis R M invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel reported 0.29% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 32,278 are held by Lincluden Mngmt. Intrust Savings Bank Na invested in 8,389 shares. Roberts Glore And Communication Incorporated Il invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Boston Advisors Lc reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Cleararc Incorporated has 0.4% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 21,896 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 1.47 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold Land Securities Group plc shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 5.12 million shares or 2.69% less from 5.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt stated it has 0% in Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND). Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND). Northern Trust Corporation reported 0% stake. 1,115 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Prtnrs. Vigilant Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND). State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Cahill Fincl Advsrs reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 4,747 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 77,312 shares. Bard Assoc reported 123,850 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0% or 6,868 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 101,520 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 32,277 shares or 0% of the stock.

The stock decreased 0.72% or GBX 5.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 773. About 496,278 shares traded. Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LAND News: 02/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 14/03/2018 Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms; 08/05/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP QTRLY FFO SHR $0.125; 05/04/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP SAYS EXPECTS MINIMAL TO NO IMPACT ON ITS FARMS AND TENANTS FROM “THE DEVELOPING TRADE CONFLICT WITH CHINA”; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and Announces Earnings Release and Conferen; 07/05/2018 – Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 27/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Pricing of Common Stk Offering; 26/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Common Stk Offering; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Land Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAND); 05/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Anticipates Minimal Impact from Trade Tariffs

Land Securities Group PLC, a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 5.80 billion GBP. It provides clients with access to retail units in shopping centers, retail warehouses, shops, and other regional properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers clients with access to offices and creates office developments supporting complementary uses, such as retail, public space, and residential.