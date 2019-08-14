Crawford Investment Counsel Has Increased Stake in Lazard LTD (LAZ) as Share Price Rose; Girard Partners LTD Lifted Its Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Holding by $305,250

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 32,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 233,529 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.44 million, up from 201,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $33.24. About 376,894 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Cohu; 15/03/2018 – Former Lazard Banker’s Home Said to Be Raided in Rio Tinto Probe; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 2.9% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 10/04/2018 – MOVES-Lazard Asset Management names David Gibson as managing director; 09/05/2018 – InvestmentEurope: Exclusive: Lazard Frères Gestion appoints subordinated debt fund manager; 25/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT; 06/05/2018 – Oman Oil Is Said to Hire Lazard as Firm Weighs Strategic Options; 09/04/2018 – SABESP: LAZARD NOTE ON TOTAL CLIENTS PORTFOLIO MANAGED BY CO; 17/04/2018 – Lazard Says Emerging Activists Are Stepping Up Attacks (Video); 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Asset Management Operating Rev $330M

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 79,619 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, up from 76,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 7.99 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7,591 shares to 24,597 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atrion Corp (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,529 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.61 in 2018Q4.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV) by 17,022 shares to 66,507 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New Com (NYSE:AMT) by 1,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,536 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI).