Crawford Investment Counsel Has Increased Peoples Utd Finl (PBCT) Holding By $9.16 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Covered By 15 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 10.60% above currents $133.39 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $153.0000 New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $147.0000 New Target: $152.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $163.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $150.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $143.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased Peoples Utd Finl Inc (PBCT) stake by 16.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc acquired 572,285 shares as Peoples Utd Finl Inc (PBCT)’s stock declined 4.31%. The Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 3.97M shares with $65.21M value, up from 3.39M last quarter. Peoples Utd Finl Inc now has $5.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.63% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 3.07 million shares traded. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 10.52% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 19/04/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Acquisitions drive loan, profit gains at People’s United; 04/05/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINL NAMES JEFF TENGEL PRESIDENT; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.05%, EST. 3.07%; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Names Jeff Tengel President; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net $107.9M; 22/03/2018 – People’s United Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – People’s United Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Rev $386.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PBCT shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 290.39 million shares or 4.41% more from 278.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Limited Liability Corporation invested in 62 shares or 0% of the stock. Ghp Invest Inc accumulated 19,082 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 15,921 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 20,972 shares in its portfolio. Fmr invested 0% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Putnam Fl Mgmt Communication has invested 0.1% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Crestwood Advsr Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 28,700 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) accumulated 0.23% or 12,100 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 92,946 shares. Macquarie Limited accumulated 0% or 5,900 shares. Davenport And Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 22,506 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 800 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% or 778,629 shares in its portfolio.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) stake by 74,150 shares to 73,414 valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 12,134 shares and now owns 661,255 shares. Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) was reduced too.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The companyÂ’s Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial services and products for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses ; Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. It has a 26.36 P/E ratio. The Company’s Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform with computing, networking, storage, database, and management services; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products.

The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 11/04/2018 – MSFT BEGINS NEW EU PARENTAL VERIFICATIONS FOR CHILDREN ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR