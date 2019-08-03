Crawford Investment Counsel Has Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $2.21 Million as Stock Price Declined; United Technologies (UTX) Holder Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Upped Holding

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 28.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 134,502 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, down from 187,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29 million shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG(TM) Approved in the EU for the Treatment of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Combination With Chemotherapy; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – TREATMENT WITH LYRICA AT LOWER DOSE DID NOT RESULT IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VERSUS PLACEBO; 30/05/2018 – FDA Approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz in Ulcerative Colitis; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Signs Lease for the Spiral at Hudson Yards in Manhattan; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 04/05/2018 – Pneumococcal Infections: 2018 Pipeline Highlights – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER: U.S. FDA OKS XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR TREATMENT OF

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 3,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 47,390 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, up from 44,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.10M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.35 million activity. Shares for $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 13,618 shares to 14,320 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 142,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,619 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Point And Financial Ser N A reported 8,175 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Lc accumulated 0.77% or 25,303 shares. Aperio Group Llc reported 425,638 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel owns 0.29% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 16,001 shares. Conning invested in 19,848 shares. 318,827 are owned by Prio Wealth Partnership. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Country Club Tru Na invested in 54,573 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 2,337 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares reported 118,730 shares. B And T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt holds 1.06% or 21,002 shares in its portfolio. Sabal holds 0.06% or 5,385 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 1.60 million shares. Kwmg Lc accumulated 66 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 7,451 shares to 614,803 shares, valued at $75.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 130,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 661,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 44.56 million shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Lc invested 2.41% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 0.83% or 76,286 shares. Hgk Asset holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 14,500 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs has invested 0.91% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Citizens And Northern Corp owns 53,228 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northstar Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 19,464 shares. Moreover, De Burlo Grp Inc has 0.04% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,205 shares. At Bankshares owns 20,030 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. First Amer Commercial Bank reported 177,443 shares. 16.47 million are held by Nordea Mgmt Ab. Kepos Limited Partnership reported 0.46% stake. Creative Planning invested in 916,721 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Conestoga Cap Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

