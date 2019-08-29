Crawford Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Mercury Genl New (MCY) Position by $570,000 as Valuation Rose; Osterweis Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Care Com (CRCM) as Stock Value Declined

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The institutional investor held 206,079 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.32M, down from 217,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $53.43. About 66,266 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 97.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 125,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The hedge fund held 252,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 127,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 131,868 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Carecom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRCM); 09/05/2018 – Care.com to Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7M-$46.0M; 15/05/2018 – Averon Welcomes Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO to the Averon Advisory Board; 05/03/2018 Care.com to Participate At 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $247,500 activity.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,050 shares to 287,641 shares, valued at $37.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalara Inc by 38,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,840 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portolan Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2.2% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. American Century holds 0.01% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) or 389,324 shares. Cap Glob Invsts has 0.02% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 3.46M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,599 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests reported 94,887 shares stake. Metropolitan Life reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Geode Cap Management reported 339,868 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 45,517 shares or 0% of the stock. Foundry Prns Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 77,454 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 170 shares. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 305,022 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 17,704 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 17,588 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 11,674 shares to 73,494 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 6,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold MCY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 23.76 million shares or 10.33% less from 26.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 5,582 shares. First Manhattan has 0.01% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 5,500 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 26,245 shares. Barnett & Com owns 0.05% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) for 1,861 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc has invested 0.03% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp accumulated 19,180 shares. Jnba Advsr reported 53 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 37,926 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 43,207 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 10,780 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 6,574 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 70,075 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cap Glob Investors reported 0.02% in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $25,430 activity.