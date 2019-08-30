Crawford Investment Counsel Has Cut South St (SSB) Position by $341,020 as Stock Price Rose; Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Stake in Chevron (CVX) Has Trimmed by $436,650 as Valuation Rose

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in South St Corp (SSB) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 39,701 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 44,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in South St Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $73.54. About 45,525 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 8.33% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ South State Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSB); 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN; 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 34C; 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 54,747 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, down from 58,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $117.75. About 2.21M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Natural Fund holds 12.67% or 607,100 shares. Private Wealth Advsr Inc holds 23,753 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Williams Jones Assoc Lc holds 0.39% or 141,568 shares. Fort Point Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 17,221 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.69% or 271,069 shares. Live Your Vision Lc has 0.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 856 shares. Gulf Intll Natl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 461,793 shares. Ballentine Partners Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Hldg Ltd has invested 0.52% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pinnacle Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 23,974 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al stated it has 0.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Founders Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 5,930 shares. First Personal Financial invested 0.26% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Atwood And Palmer reported 5,601 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.26% or 1.39M shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chevron Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.