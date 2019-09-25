Crawford Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) as Share Value Rose; Kessler Investment Group Cut Netflix (NFLX) Stake as Share Price Declined

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 41.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 13,135 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04 million, down from 22,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $159.84. About 644,713 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N -ALSO ANNOUNCED PLANS TO ACCELERATE HOURLY EMPLOYEE WAGE INCREASES; 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Adj EPS $1.00

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 55.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 9,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,487 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75 million, down from 16,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $11.33 during the last trading session, reaching $254.59. About 16.39 million shares traded or 112.41% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Netflix Upgrades Due to Expectations for Continuing Strong Momentum of Global Subscriber and Rev Growth Intermediate-term; 06/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Netflix adds per-title PIN locks, visible maturity ratings to improve parental controls; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 10/04/2018 – GeekWire: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 13/03/2018 – Response Mag: Netflix Revamping Apps for Vertical Video, TV Production Processes; 21/05/2018 – CNN Money: Obamas will be on and off camera in unique Netflix deal; 29/03/2018 – Mike George Envisions Qurate Retail as the Netflix of Commerce; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND INTO NEWS BEYOND DOCUMENTARIES; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 0.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.28 per share. MKC’s profit will be $170.97M for 30.98 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8,808 shares to 735,245 shares, valued at $71.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 10,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 60.62 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

