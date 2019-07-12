Crawford Investment Counsel Has Cut Coca Cola Co (KO) Position by $457,240 as Shares Declined; Msdc Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in United States Stl New (X) by $1.22 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 0.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 9,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.97M, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 3.48 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES (NON-GAAP) GREW 5%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34M, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 9.06M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 20/03/2018 – United States Steel Corp Announces Results of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021; 17/04/2018 – MasterMetals: Argentina expects exemption from US steel, aluminum import tariffs; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL TO RESTART GRANITE CITY WORKS BLAST FURNACE; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: Granite City Restart Process Could Take Up to Four Months; 13/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Announces a Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel may be ‘worse off’ after tariffs, but it is a ‘great short’; 08/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Issues Statement on National Security Action by President Trump on Steel lmports; 12/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL SEES 2018 EBITDA $1.7B; 29/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $44; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 76,831 shares to 185,831 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.65B for 20.96 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 71.92% or $1.05 from last year’s $1.46 per share. X’s profit will be $72.36 million for 8.66 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.77% negative EPS growth.