Crawford Investment Counsel Has Boosted Wiley John & Sons (JW.A) Holding; Stoneridge (SRI) Shorts Raised By 31.9%

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased Wiley John & Sons Inc (JW.A) stake by 18.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc acquired 11,674 shares as Wiley John & Sons Inc (JW.A)’s stock 0.00%. The Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 73,494 shares with $3.25 million value, up from 61,820 last quarter. Wiley John & Sons Inc now has $2.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $45.42. About 23,570 shares traded. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 30.22% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 JOHN WILEY 3Q REV. $455.7M; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Rev $455.7M; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Adj EPS 87c; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons Backs Sees FY18 Adj EPS Low-Single Digit % Decline, Rev About Even With FY1; 19/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.A); 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Net $68.8M; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY 3Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 82C; 30/04/2018 – John Wiley & Sons in Partnership With Australasian Medical Publishing Co Pty Ltd to Publish Medical Journal of Australia; 22/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.B)

Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) had an increase of 31.9% in short interest. SRI’s SI was 679,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 31.9% from 514,800 shares previously. With 223,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI)’s short sellers to cover SRI’s short positions. The SI to Stoneridge Inc’s float is 2.48%. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.62. About 15,435 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 4.93% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moving Current Facility in Suzhou, China to New Larger Facility; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 EPS $2.05-EPS $2.20; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 9,940 shares to 1.49M valued at $69.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) stake by 3,240 shares and now owns 136,165 shares. Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold Stoneridge, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 26.30 million shares or 0.04% less from 26.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 1.93 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wexford Capital L P holds 0.33% or 137,857 shares in its portfolio. Corsair Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.1% or 11,355 shares. Fort Washington Inc Oh reported 465,000 shares stake. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Com reported 0% stake. 193,275 are held by Invesco Ltd. Northern Tru holds 347,251 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). 908,223 are held by Nwq Inv Ltd Llc. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Vanguard Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 1.72 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Aperio Group Inc Lc owns 8,756 shares. California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.01% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 25,576 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Stoneridge had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Stephens. The stock of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Barrington. Barrington maintained Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating.

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $907.33 million. It operates through three divisions: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. It has a 18.38 P/E ratio. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators, as well as other electronic products that monitors, measures, or activates specific functions within a vehicle; and actuator products that enable original equipment manufacturers to deploy power functions in a vehicle, as well as to integrate switching and control functions.