Crawford Investment Counsel Has Boosted United Technologies (UTX) Position By $1.34 Million; Rockshelter Capital Management Cut Eagle Materials (EXP) Holding By $1.14 Million

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) stake by 12.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 12,376 shares as Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP)’s stock declined 7.50%. The Rockshelter Capital Management Llc holds 83,158 shares with $7.71M value, down from 95,534 last quarter. Eagle Materials Inc. now has $3.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $86.6. About 418,631 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 3.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc acquired 10,317 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 325,630 shares with $42.40 million value, up from 315,313 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $119.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management has 577,390 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Lc reported 76,608 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.35% or 116,565 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 32,652 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Adage Gp Llc stated it has 0.73% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Welch Capital Ltd Liability Com New York holds 0.22% or 4,958 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) owns 5,652 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Peoples Finance Corporation has 0.73% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hallmark has invested 0.07% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 452,048 were reported by Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Lodestar Counsel Lc Il has 2.48% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 185,445 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.2% or 107,043 shares. Duncker Streett Com Inc holds 0.47% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 16,069 shares. Old Natl Commercial Bank In invested in 31,084 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 12.76% above currents $138.06 stock price. United Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15300 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, May 20.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 37,060 shares to 739,120 valued at $81.05 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 4,076 shares and now owns 364,743 shares. Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ:SLP) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Eagle Materials has $103 highest and $8500 lowest target. $91.50’s average target is 5.66% above currents $86.6 stock price. Eagle Materials had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Thursday, July 18 to “Hold”. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, May 17 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, April 5. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $8500 target in Thursday, September 5 report.

Analysts await Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.53 per share. EXP’s profit will be $68.49 million for 13.28 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Eagle Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 2,476 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Brown Advisory reported 580,212 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 38,300 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 544 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Lc accumulated 0% or 3,245 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research Inc has invested 0.02% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Tarbox Family Office owns 19 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 8,525 were reported by Linscomb & Williams Inc. Coldstream Cap Mngmt Incorporated, a Washington-based fund reported 2,546 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company reported 4,193 shares. New York-based Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Suntrust Banks Incorporated reported 26,898 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 351,518 shares.

