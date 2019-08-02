Crawford Investment Counsel Decreased Its Walmart (WMT) Stake by $570,748; Proshare Advisors Decreased Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 315,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.78 million, down from 321,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $108.66. About 562,163 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 05/03/2018 – WALMART – CO’S CONVENIENCE MEAL OPTIONS SERVE TWO PEOPLE AND RANGE IN PRICE FROM $8 TO $15; 04/05/2018 – Several high-profile investors reportedly lost over $600 million on Theranos, including Secretary DeVos, Walmart heirs and more:; 15/04/2018 – Walmart and some other retailers offer additional disposal options; 30/04/2018 – Sarah Nassauer: Selling Asda in the UK is part of a big international strategy shift for @Walmart. Sources say they are also in; 15/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO: Still Weighing Options on Selling Flipkart Stake to Walmart; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Sainsbury’s tie-up under new scrutiny, over 100 MPs criticise changes to staff pay – The Times; 17/04/2018 – Walmart gives its website a makeover in latest e-commerce push; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 26/03/2018 – WALMART: BELSHAM FORMERLY OF TESCO; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 4,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 244,404 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.52M, down from 249,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $146.27. About 54,496 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 30/04/2018 – Certify Report: Lyft Use by Business Travelers Nearly Doubles Year-Over-Year; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 23/04/2018 – Travelers Canada Poll Identifies Causes of Distracted Driving; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 09/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Recognizes World’s Best Airlines With 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 19/03/2018 – Alipay and FreedomPay Partner to Provide Seamless Payment Experiences for Chinese Travelers Visiting North America; 15/03/2018 – Distracted on Vacation? Alamo Rent A Car’s Annual Survey Shows Work and Social Media Pressures Affecting Family Travelers; 18/04/2018 – Travelers Publishes Its 2017 Community Report; 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 02/04/2018 – Real-Life Travelers Find ‘Firsts That Last’ in North Carolina

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Walmart Trades Higher On Q1 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “This Is the Largest Retailer in America After Walmart – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart’s Billion Dollar Mistake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hubbell Inc by 52,518 shares to 388,171 shares, valued at $45.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 82,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 858,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bancorporation Na has invested 0.21% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Meiji Yasuda Life Communications stated it has 30,927 shares. 112,940 are owned by Willis Counsel. Piershale Financial Gp reported 0.14% stake. Rmb Management Lc accumulated 7,289 shares. Weiss Asset Management LP invested in 2,060 shares. Sequoia Fincl Ltd Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Virtu Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 13,108 shares. Burney Company holds 0.4% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 65,790 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,742 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Hendershot Investments Inc holds 1,820 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 0.42% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3.98 million shares. Moreover, Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.89% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 12,600 shares. Ipg Inv Advsr Ltd owns 5,791 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Merchants owns 46,844 shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 22.45 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 70,342 shares to 336,164 shares, valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cass Information Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CASS) by 36,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Travelers Q2 EPS reflects elevated non-catastrophe weather losses – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Boeing, Caterpillar, Intel, McDonald’s and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Travelers Customers Can Now Receive Claim Payments via PayPal® – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.