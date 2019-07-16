Crawford Investment Counsel Decreased Its Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Stock Value Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Glynn Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $12.57 Million

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 7,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,454 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.77 million, down from 30,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s AI Scare, Encrypted Phones, A ‘Lost’-Inspired Startup — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – RBC’s Mahaney Sees 200 Million Amazon Prime Members by 2021 (Video); 16/03/2018 – Taha Kass-Hout, the former U.S. FDA chief health informatics officer, is joining Amazon’s experimental projects team led by former Google X boss Babak Parviz, according to a source; 17/05/2018 – Talking Markets: Amazon is Driving Ocado’s Deal Flurry; 18/04/2018 – Roskomnadzor’s head Alexander Zharov said it had blocked 18 sub-networks and a significant number of IP-addresses belonging to Google and Amazon; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – AMAZON PRIME HAS EXCEEDED 100 MILLION PAID PRIME MEMBERS GLOBALLY; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal; 19/03/2018 – Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon: @JimCramer; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPNAY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 03/05/2018 – This 13-year-old startup just got $100 million and is valued at over $1 billion – now it’s taking on Amazon, Google, and Appl

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 20,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 502,287 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.12M, down from 522,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.05. About 8.81M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.35 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Logan Capital Management Inc has 1.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Financial Corporation In has invested 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northeast Consultants owns 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 11,798 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.35% or 30,750 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 11,244 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Com holds 133,376 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Sky Investment Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,021 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom holds 2.95% or 153,730 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp stated it has 63,908 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advisors Limited owns 150,290 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Company owns 0.4% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 174,218 shares. Highland Management Ltd Llc reported 535,060 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. Cahill Fin Advsr reported 20,859 shares. Mechanics Retail Bank Department holds 50,569 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc holds 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 10,026 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 82,714 shares to 858,152 shares, valued at $47.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 10,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bellecapital Limited reported 2,990 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 1,092 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 80 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fund Mngmt Sa has 10,040 shares. Planning Lc owns 1,932 shares. First Merchants Corp stated it has 283 shares. Allen Invest Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 67,985 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 111,896 shares for 2.88% of their portfolio. Pictet Financial Bank And Limited reported 3,493 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 120 shares. Investec Asset North America has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 2.04% or 92,652 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Invest House invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 22,578 shares. Cordasco Financial has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.69 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.