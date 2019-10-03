Crawford Investment Counsel Cut Stake in Mesa Labs (MLAB) by $1.56 Million as Valuation Rose; Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Decreased Holding in Manchester Utd Plc (MANU) as Stock Price Declined

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (MLAB) by 50.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.84% . The institutional investor held 6,185 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, down from 12,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mesa Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $232.67. About 26,509 shares traded. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) has risen 29.40% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MLAB News: 11/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Reports Transition of its Chief Sales and Marketing Officer; 09/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 93% to 25 Days; 28/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Mesa Labs at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – Mesa Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Mesa Laboratories Bozeman Manufacturing Facility- ProSpore Biological Indicator Part Numbers: PS-6-50, PS-5-50, PS-4-10, P; 07/03/2018 Mesa Labs Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Mesa Labs Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 29 Days; 09/04/2018 – Mesa Labs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MLAB WITHDRAWS 2015 REGISTRATION STATEMENT; TO FILE NEW SHELF

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Manchester Utd Plc (MANU) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 18,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 159,755 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, down from 178,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Manchester Utd Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.03. About 41,843 shares traded. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 12.82% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MANU News: 17/05/2018 – MANU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA GBP175M TO GBP185M, EST. GBP184.5M; 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’; 19/05/2018 – Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester Utd 1-0 to win FA Cup; 22/03/2018 – Soccer-lbrahimovic set to leave Manchester Utd for LA Galaxy -reports; 06/04/2018 – Arab News: BREAKING: Paul Pogba’s agent asked Manchester City if they would be interested in signing the restless Manchester U; 13/03/2018 Soccer-United crash out after Sevilla’s Ben Yedder strikes twice; 05/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #ManchesterUnited says former manager #AlexFerguson has undergone emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage; 07/05/2018 – NTT Communications Expands Global IP Network with New Point-of-Presence in Manchester, United Kingdom

Analysts await Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.56 EPS, up 97.47% or $0.77 from last year’s $0.79 per share. MLAB’s profit will be $6.80 million for 37.29 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Mesa Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.83% negative EPS growth.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 15,661 shares to 553,758 shares, valued at $49.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 10,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold MLAB shares while 35 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 3.47 million shares or 25.60% more from 2.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 13,362 shares. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability invested in 109 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Principal Financial Group Inc holds 31,039 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street invested in 140,610 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 410 shares. Fmr Ltd Co owns 49 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 0.01% or 1,151 shares. Virginia-based Yorktown Mgmt And Research has invested 0.46% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Ftb holds 18 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 4,172 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Llc has 8,035 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al has invested 0.02% in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 12,006 shares.

