Crawford Investment Counsel Cut Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Position By $18.69 Million; Rudman Errol M Has Cut Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) stake by 33.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 192,679 shares as Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR)’s stock declined 5.12%. The Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 376,034 shares with $36.50M value, down from 568,713 last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc now has $5.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $84.52. About 33,401 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 20/03/2018 – Improving Swiss watch exports to help mood at Basel trade fair; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.48; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It Immediately Launched Investigation; 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It’s Working With Cybersecurity Firm; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M

Rudman Errol M decreased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 11.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rudman Errol M sold 24,000 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Rudman Errol M holds 178,410 shares with $9.22M value, down from 202,410 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $37.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.91. About 455,034 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS OPERATIONS IN BOSTON EXPECTED TO RESUME WEDNESDAY; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 12/04/2018 – Delta earnings better than expected, despite rising costs; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Names Former FAA Head Michael Huerta to Board; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TALKSPACE PARTNERS WITH DELTA TAU DELTA FRATERNITY TO EXPAND MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES ON CAMPUS; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH QUARTER 2018 GAAP PRE-TAX INCOME OF $718 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 19/04/2018 – FITCH RATES DELTA GUARANTEED REV. BONDS ‘BBB-‘; 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 02/05/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for April 2018

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46B for 6.46 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 6.12 million shares. Masters Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.00M shares. Moreover, Dubuque Bancshares Communication has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 74 shares. Regent Invest Management Ltd Co accumulated 24,012 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.09% or 1.38 million shares. Cordasco Ntwk holds 0.01% or 132 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Management Lc reported 31,030 shares stake. Cap Fund Management has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Reilly Advisors Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 11 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il invested in 0.02% or 11,725 shares. United Kingdom-based Consulta has invested 0.64% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). J Goldman Company Limited Partnership holds 0.16% or 56,682 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt owns 1.35% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 61,478 shares. Ionic Cap Lc holds 0.12% or 14,750 shares in its portfolio. 632,310 are owned by Cambiar.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity. On Wednesday, March 6 BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought $265.23M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 5.37 million shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 21.74% above currents $57.91 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 11. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of DAL in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 3.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CFR’s profit will be $107.19 million for 12.36 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.02% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 25,330 shares. B T Cap Dba Alpha Cap, Texas-based fund reported 24,371 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 514,014 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Farmers National Bank accumulated 0% or 20 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 4.39M shares. Paloma holds 0.02% or 9,829 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 753,827 shares. Alps Advsr reported 3,979 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 3,329 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Hilltop Inc has invested 0.11% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 983 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0.25% or 17,850 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 6,086 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.06% or 18,775 shares in its portfolio.