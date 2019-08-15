Crawford Investment Counsel Cut Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding By $457,240; Last Week Alcoa (AA) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Alcoa (NYSE:AA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Alcoa has $35 highest and $2300 lowest target. $27.33’s average target is 60.95% above currents $16.98 stock price. Alcoa had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. See Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $29.0000 New Target: $23.0000 Downgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $34.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Downgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $34.0000 Maintain

22/04/2019 Broker: Gabelli Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 0.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 9,940 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Crawford Investment Counsel Inc holds 1.49M shares with $69.97 million value, down from 1.50M last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $229.79B valuation. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 3.73M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Announce New Fan Favorite Award; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 15/04/2018 – The Sun: FREEZE THE FEELING Coca-Cola has just released the world’s first Coke slushie . . . but there’s one catch; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC 1Q Volumes Increased by 2.3%; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) stake by 254,160 shares to 885,717 valued at $42.65 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 46,400 shares and now owns 459,893 shares. General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) was raised too.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.99 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is 0.28% above currents $53.74 stock price. Coca-Cola had 21 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 14. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 8. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 587,440 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 65,495 shares. Bath Savings Company holds 1% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 100,998 shares. Mcdaniel Terry reported 3.19% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Interocean Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sun Life Incorporated invested in 6,566 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Telemus Ltd Liability reported 51,988 shares. Ionic Capital Ltd Liability reported 5,218 shares. Country Club Trust Na holds 32,425 shares. Birinyi Assoc Inc holds 0.2% or 9,987 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). State Farm Mutual Automobile holds 1.4% or 23.45 million shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na has 770,274 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.42% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd holds 10,400 shares.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company has market cap of $3.15 billion. It operates through six divisions, Bauxite, Alumina, Aluminum, Cast Products, Energy, and Rolled Products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers aluminum cast products; and aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage, food, and pet food.