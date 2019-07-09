Crawford Investment Counsel Boosted Watsco (WSO) Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Plancorp Upped Its Stake

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 2,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,623 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 22,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 16.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,590 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.41 million, up from 95,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $163.23. About 116,970 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Atlassian Keeps Moving Forward with M&A – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cybersecurity Stocks: The Trillion-Dollar Industry That Will Impact Every Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Staying out of Antitrust Hearings Only Can Benefit Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 8, 2019 : GRFS, SM, MIK, SRC, ABEV, HBI, SYMC, GME, PRTY, CMCSA, VEON, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Lc accumulated 15,758 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Headinvest Limited Liability holds 2.7% or 81,766 shares in its portfolio. Cadinha And Co Limited Com accumulated 106,285 shares. Vista Prns reported 5,802 shares stake. Aimz Investment Advisors holds 3.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,374 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 2.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 55,000 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv Inc holds 292,825 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc owns 382,977 shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. 44,445 were accumulated by Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited. 3,260 are owned by Windsor Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. St Germain D J Inc has invested 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chilton Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 272,027 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hemenway Tru Co Lc stated it has 131,900 shares or 2.51% of all its holdings. London Co Of Virginia accumulated 1.64 million shares or 1.66% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Wendell David Assoc owns 23,635 shares. Charles Schwab owns 308,427 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Ubs Asset Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 41,080 shares. Panagora Asset Inc reported 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street reported 803,341 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.02% or 3,823 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 2,362 shares. New York-based Levin Strategies Lp has invested 0.02% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Brookstone Mgmt accumulated 3,422 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 8,600 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Nordea Investment Management Ab owns 112,660 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 13,344 shares to 381,016 shares, valued at $66.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 165,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 776,180 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).