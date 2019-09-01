Crawford Investment Counsel Boosted Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding by $1.30 Million; Nuwave Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake in Western Digital (WDC) by $326,592

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 86.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 6,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 1,026 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 7,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 4.79 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 46,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 459,893 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, up from 413,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.84 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9,940 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $69.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 502,287 shares, and cut its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Co owns 10.77M shares. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 0.15% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 17,490 shares. Bancshares Of America De stated it has 0.06% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.55M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3.32M shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Dubuque Bankshares And Trust Communications holds 800 shares. Commerce Bancshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 33,760 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0.04% or 2.01M shares. 49,277 were accumulated by Farmers Merchants Investments Inc. Federated Pa stated it has 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv holds 8,162 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 69,928 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 24,248 shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.08% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $239,300 was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. CHANDLER JOHN D also bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1,830 shares to 1,959 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 11,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).